Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given New SEK 322 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 315 to SEK 322 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NENTF. SEB Equities lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

