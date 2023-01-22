Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €117.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Vinci Price Performance

EPA:DG opened at €103.68 ($112.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.40. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($96.52).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

