Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,526,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,260,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,266.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $1.44 during midday trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

