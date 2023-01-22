VirtualMeta Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $5.18 million and $17,453.48 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00417247 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.31 or 0.29287682 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00646816 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00226044 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,444.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

