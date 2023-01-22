Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.35 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00017041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $105.35 million and $17.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00040739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00224030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

