W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,607. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

