Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 369,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.54. 9,847,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $379.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.