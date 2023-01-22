Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $38.33 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00058413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024349 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,040,554 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

