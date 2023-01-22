WAX Achieves Market Cap of $160.01 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $160.01 million and $13.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00420430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.29511114 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00644526 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,587,391 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,337,357,901.164117 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06700525 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $17,236,266.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.