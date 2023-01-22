WAX Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $156.50 million and $13.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,661,336 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,337,357,901.164117 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06700525 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $17,236,266.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

