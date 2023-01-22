WAXE 24 Hour Volume Tops $208,923.93 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $208,923.93 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $67.01 or 0.00296994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00418696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.66 or 0.29389371 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00647856 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.