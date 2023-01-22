WAXE (WAXE) Price Reaches $68.85 on Top Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $226,242.45 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.85 or 0.00300286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

