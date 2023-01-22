Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Wayfair stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

