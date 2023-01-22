Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.06.

Nutrien Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

