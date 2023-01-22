Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $62.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.