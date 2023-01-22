Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $21.25

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $21.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.46.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

