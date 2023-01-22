Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $249.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $249.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $320.23.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

