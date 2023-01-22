Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of WMC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. 62,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,455. The company has a current ratio of 628.35, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $63.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

WMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

