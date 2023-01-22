Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MNP opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

