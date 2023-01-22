Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:MNP opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
