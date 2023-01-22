Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

In other news, Director William E. B. Siart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William E. B. Siart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Olson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

