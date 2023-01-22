WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 22,737 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.