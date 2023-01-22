WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Buys 2,342 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.