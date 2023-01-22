WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,746 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,507 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $214.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $242.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

