WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 249 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $3,044,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $33,301,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 28.7% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 4,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $570.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.92. The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

