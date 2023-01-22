WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 2,797 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.