WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Barclays reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of OXY opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

