WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

