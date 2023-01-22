WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Sells 12,078 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 512,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,185,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $29.28.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
