WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,470 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

