Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.42) to GBX 4,100 ($50.03) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.68) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.44) in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Whitbread Stock Performance
Shares of WTBDY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.
