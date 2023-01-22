WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $303.36 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $303.36 million and approximately $19.94 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.01336277 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006695 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030205 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.01697105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03033444 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

