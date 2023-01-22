WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($10.37) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,260 ($15.38) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.17) to GBX 864 ($10.54) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $886.75.

WPP Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WPP opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

WPP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in WPP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WPP by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

