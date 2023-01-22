WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($10.37) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,260 ($15.38) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.17) to GBX 864 ($10.54) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $886.75.
NYSE:WPP opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
