Wrapped TRON Market Cap Reaches $6.35 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.35 billion and approximately $1.12 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06189671 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,922,157.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

