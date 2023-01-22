Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 517,988 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

