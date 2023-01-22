Wsfs Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $114.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

