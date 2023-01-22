Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Shares of DG stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

