Wsfs Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,633,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

