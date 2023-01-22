Wsfs Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
IVV stock opened at $397.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.78.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
