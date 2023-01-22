Wsfs Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IVV stock opened at $397.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.78.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.