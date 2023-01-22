Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

