Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $224.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

