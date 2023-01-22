Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

