Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

