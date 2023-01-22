Wulff Hansen & CO. Acquires Shares of 13,638 Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,186,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBTG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GBTG opened at $6.74 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.



