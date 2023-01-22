XDC Network (XDC) Price Hits $0.0288

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. XDC Network has a market cap of $397.62 million and $3.82 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00414058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.12 or 0.29067034 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00701613 BTC.

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,809,779,871 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

