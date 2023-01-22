XRP (XRP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.29 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion and approximately $795.07 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003103 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009987 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00421653 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.43 or 0.29596959 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,148,225 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,877,639 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
