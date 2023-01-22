XRUN Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. XRUN has a market capitalization of $312.60 million and $105,117.25 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

