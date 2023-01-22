Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XYL. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.60.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

