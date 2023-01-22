Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YARIY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 435.00 to 430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.83.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

