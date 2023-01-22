Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $48.28 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $781.65 million and $70.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $48.28 or 0.00211055 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00071403 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00047039 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002426 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000214 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,189,988 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
