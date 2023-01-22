Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $48.28 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $781.65 million and $70.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $48.28 or 0.00211055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00071403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,189,988 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

