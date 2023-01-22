Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZION opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $13,112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 611.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2,560.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 125,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

